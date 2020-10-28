Police constable suspended over rape allegations, marrying twice

A 36-year-old police constable attached to L T Marg police station has been suspended after a nurse registered a rape case against him. The nurse alleged that the constable married her even though he was already married earlier and had not informed her about his earlier marital status. The constable is yet to be arrested in the case.

Recently, the nurse got to know about his previous marriage and confronted him that led to a heated argument and the constable assaulted her, alleged the victim in her complaint. Following the revelation the nurse approached the Wadala T T police station and filed a complaint against him. On her complaint the police booked the constable under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for rape, cheating, marrying again while still married to another person, abortion, assault and other sections.

According to the police, the constable (name has been withheld due to victim’s privacy) met the nurse on Facebook. Over the period their friendship grew and on the pretext of marriage, the constable raped her, alleged the victim. He also made her to undergo abortion twice, she said.

The two then allegedly got married and began to stay together, however, the constable did not inform her that he was already married and that he has a son with that marriage.

We have registered an offence and our investigation is currently underway, said Shailesh Pasalwad, senior inspector of Wadala TT police station.