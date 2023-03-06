Madhya Pradesh: Two peddlers arrested with 165 grams of smack in Agar

Representative Image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police team in Agar apprehended two peddlers from Ujjain with 165 grams of smack. They were on their way to Ujjain on their Activa, via Madkota via Piplon with a smack.

Kotwali police station in-charge Harish Jejulkar, the peddlers are Gaurav Sisodia, 32, of Avantika Colony Ujjain, and Sundar Rathore, 37, of Badnagar Road Mullapura Baba Basti Ujjain.

Police arrested them and began an investigation under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Jejulkar said that on receiving information, the police team reached Piplon Madkota Road on Sunday, where there were two persons on their Activa scooter.

The police team stopped them, and on searching, police recovered about 1000 pouches of smack. The total weight of the seized banned drugs was 165 grams.

According to Jejulkar, the police team is now questioning the duo to determine the source and location of the smack. Meanwhile, Agar Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Sagar announced Rs 10,000 rewards for the police team.

