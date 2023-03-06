Ujjain: Three die in road mishap on Agar Road

The ill-fated car |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons going to a wedding ceremony in a car died and three were seriously injured in a horrific road accident in front of Subhash Chandra Bose School near village Nipania on Agar Road, here on Sunday afternoon. The dead and injured were pulled out after much effort.

Due to road construction, when the brakes of the car were applied all of a sudden a container (NL 01 AF 1190) hit the car from behind and shattered the car. Before collision with the container, the car was hit by a bus, after which the car driver lost control and collided with the container on the other side of the road. All the car riders were going from Indore towards Soyat to attend a wedding ceremony.

The names of the deceased include Shravan aged 34 years resident of Harda, Vinayak Kamle aged 26 years resident of Vijay Nagar, Indore and Virat aged 22 years resident of Harda. Their bodies were kept in the mortuary room of the District Hospital. Among the injured, Kamlesh (26) son of Bhagirath Singh, resident of Indore, Ramlal (24) son of Govind, resident of Harda, Appa (29) son of Digambar Pandu resident of Indore work in Reliance. The condition of the three injured was reported to be out of danger.

Ghatiya police reached the spot and took out the injured. Police staff and Dial-108 ambulance reached the spot and the injured were sent to the District Hospital. The container driver fled from the spot. However, police seized the container and made it stand at the police station.

Ujjain-Agar Road construction work is going on, but accidents are occurring every day due to the contractor not doing the work on time and systematically. It is reported that the contractor is not filling the surroundings and making dividers in between. The road up to Nazarpur, Ghonsla, Ghatiya and Nipania has not been completed and the road has been dug by the contractor from Nipania to Bheru Maharaj Mandir. The construction work is going on at a very slow pace due to which accidents are occurring every day.

