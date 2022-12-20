Madhya Pradesh: Two panchayat staffers caught taking bribe in Khargone

Representative Image |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): On Tuesday, a team of Indore Lokayukta trapped two government employees accepting bribes from a retired government employee.

According to the Lokayukta team, those caught red-handed have been identified as Mahesh Pawar, 55, a panchayat coordinator officer posted at Maheshwar Janpad Panchayat and Ashok Mehta, 54, an accountant posted in the same office. The team trapped Pawar with a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 and Mehta with Rs 500.

DSP Praveen Singh Baghel informed that recently Kishore Kumar Parashar, 66, a resident of Sharma Colony in Barwah tehsil of Khargone district had lodged his complaint with Indore Lokayukta.

In his complaint, Parashar told that he retired from the post of Panchayat Coordinating Officer in 2016. After his retirement, he is running from pillar to post to withdraw his GPF (general provident fund) amount of Rs 4.80 lakh as panchayat coordinating officer Mahesh Pawar and accountant Ashok Mehta have been demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000 from him.

Fed-up of this, Parashar recently visited Indore Lokayukta's office and lodged his complaint against the duo.

After verification, the complaint was found to be correct and on Tuesday, the team trapped the duo. The duo were booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, DSP Baghel said.

