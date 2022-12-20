Madhya Pradesh: Instructions passed to resolve pending MPUDC complaints in Khargone

Photo: Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A time limit review meeting was held under the chairmanship of in-charge district collector and district panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma.

Ahead of the declaration of the state-level ranking of the CM Helpline which is released on 20th of every month, a thorough review of the CM Helpline was done in the meeting.

On the last day of the release of the rankings, the complaints of MPUDC under urban administration are pending and the officials have been instructed to issue a show cause notice to the executive engineer for being from the meeting.

Similarly, in urban bodies, Bhikangaon and Maheshwar Municipal Council were also questioned for not performing satisfactorily. Karahi and Mandleshwar were appreciated for achieving the target.

In the meeting, additional collector KK Malviya and all SDMs and district officers were present in the meeting hall and the district-level staff joined through the VC.

Tehsildars will be issued notice if the target of the CM helpline is not achieved

During the TL meeting, collector in-charge Sharma inquired about the complaints pending at the level of tehsildars on the CM helpline. Sharma said that notice will be issued to such tehsildars who have not been able to achieve the target of 85 per cent given to all tehsildars.

In the review of the CM Helpline held in the TL meeting, CMHO Dr DS Chauhan said that the payment is not being done due to an error in online payment. For this reason, instructions have been received by the NHM operator to release the amount by cheque through a letter.

Big responsibility for education in-charge and DPC

In the meeting, Sharma, handed over the responsibility of looking after the CM Helpline, improving the condition of education and the implementation of the schemes to the education officer in-charge Shailendra Kanude and DPC Vishnu Patidar. Right now the Education Department CM Helpline is on the 50th number. It has also been directed to rectify this situation.