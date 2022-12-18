Madhya Pradesh: Science & Tech exhibition held at Aditya Vidya Vihar School in Khargone

FP Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Aditya Vidya Vihar International School in Khargone recently organised a science & technology exhibition on Saturday. The exhibition was inaugurated by ISRO Ahmedabad scientist Dr Ravi Verma who graced the event as chief guest. Students displayed many self-designed working scientific models and projects based on modern technology. Drone, spider robot, driverless car, emotion detector, invisible project, bluetooth control projects and chat-board were the centre of attraction. Students also gave a detailed explanation of their project to the guests. The objective of the exhibition was to ignite the essence of science by involving the students.

Several positive feedbacks were received from the visitors. During his address, Verma brought forth scientific knowledge and understanding regarding displayed science projects. He added that scientific exhibition provides a platform for the students to use their scientific knowledge and bring out the best invention. The guest of honour, Bharat Vikas Parishad member Vijay Namdev advised the youth to stay away from superstition and delusion, and make creative use of technology. Modern-day war weapons are useful for surveillance and monitoring. The advancement in technology has helped the military to face enemies with better armour and weapons without losing human lives. Rukaiya Kapadia conducted the programme while principal Isha Gurudatta proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Body of drowned slalom player recovered after 4 days in Khargone