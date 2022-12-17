Madhya Pradesh: Body of drowned slalom player recovered after 4 days in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The rescue team engaged in the search operation of a boy who had drowned in Sahastradhara near Maheshwar recovered his body about four-kilometre from the place where he fell into the water.

SDERF (State Disaster Emergency Response Force), Khargone district commandant MK Lashkari who is leading the search operation informed that the deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Kanishk, son of Tulsiram Paswan and added that continuous searching was done by SDERF Khargone.

Teams of SDERF Indore and Bhopal also reached the spot to assist in the search operation on Saturday. After a lot of effort, the body was found and was later handed over to the deceased's kin.

Kanishk had gone missing in the river on December 14 while taking bath. He was part of an eight-member team of canoe slalom that had come to Sahastradhara for canoe slalom practice. Kanishk, who entered the waters for taking bath was swept away in the strong currents of water and went missing.

After that, the rescue team launched a search operation under the direction of senior officials.

Khargone SP Dharamveer Singh Yadav had also reached the spot on Friday and had given directions to the subordinate officers and employees after inspecting around the spot till late evening. On Saturday, rescue team members saw the body near Bothu village of Kasrawad tehsil.