Madhya Pradesh: MLA Yadav inspects Nal-Jal Yojana construction work in Khargone

Yadav inspected the intake well to be built under the scheme at Lepa village on the banks of the Narmada River in the morning

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 09:15 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Former agriculture minister and MLA Sachin Yadav inspected the construction work under the Nal Jal Yojana of Nimrani village in Kasrawad tehsil of Khargone. After inspecting the intake wells, filter plants and tanks to be built under the scheme, he guided the PHE Department and Jal Nigam to complete the work with quality and within the time limit.

Yadav inspected the intake well to be built under the scheme at Lepa village on the banks of the Narmada River in the morning. Then he inspected the filter plant and 450 KL capacity water tank construction site on Rasidpura hill of Kasrawad. Jal Nigam deputy manager Neeraj Nilose, Atul Herodiya, Sandeep Hazariwal and others were also present.

