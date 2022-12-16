Lakshmi Weds Narayan: Unique marriage of calves with Vedic tradition in MP's Khargone; over 1000 guests from four villages invited

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The unique wedding of a male calf and a female calf took place with much fanfare in Prem Nagar village of Khargone district on December 14. The families have enhanced their respect for the Cow dynasty by marrying them as son and daughter.

According to the Sanatan tradition, all the marriage rituals were done, such as Haldi, Tel, Kanyadan, and Phere.

People from four nearby villages became guests in this marriage ceremony.

The bride, Lakshmi, grew up as a daughter of Mukesh Diwale, and the groom, Narayan, grew up as a son of Jyoti Limaye. The groom's procession was taken out from the Limaye family with much fanfare.

Narayan's procession was taken out dancing to the tune of DJ

In Narayan's procession, the baratis danced enthusiastically to DJ, Dhol, and Tashe. Women, men, and children were all seen dancing with joy in the procession. The procession reached Mukesh Diwale's house. The male calf and the female calf were dressed like the bride and groom. Later, the bride and groom were taken to the mandap at the daughter's house, Pandit Radheshyam Sharma solemnised the marriage with Vedic chanting. After this, Mukesh happily bid farewell to his daughter Lakshmi.

Reception held for villagers

Jyoti Limaye said that being a widow she lives with her husband’s pension. She has a daughter who got married. After which she considered Narayan as her son. She added that she invested all the accumulated capital in the wedding.

On the other hand, Diwale said that 15 years have passed since his marriage, he does not have any child, so he considers Lakshmi as his daughter.

Both families gave a reception to the villagers and relatives. Two-two lakh rupees have been spent by both the families in the wedding.

Read Also Six school kids injured after bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone