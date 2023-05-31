 WATCH: Two MP men pose as customers and steal Rs 2 lakh from petrol pump on Indore-Icchapur highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreWATCH: Two MP men pose as customers and steal Rs 2 lakh from petrol pump on Indore-Icchapur highway

WATCH: Two MP men pose as customers and steal Rs 2 lakh from petrol pump on Indore-Icchapur highway

The entire incident was caught in CCTV. Police have started the investigation based on the clip.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants, posing as customer, reached petrol pump located at Indore-Icchapur toll highway, and stole Rs 2.15 lakh cash from the manager's cabin on Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported at a petrol pump in Barwah tehsil of Khargone district on National Highway 29 at around 7 pm.

Read Also
On Cam: Dead man wakes up on funeral pyre minutes before last rites in MP's Morena
article-image

According to information, two men reached the petrol pump posing as customers and asked for engine oil. While one of them kept the pump staff busy, the other sneaked into the manager's cabin and stole Rs 2.15 lakh from the cash box.

The entire incident was caught in CCTV. Police have started the investigation based on the clip.

Read Also
On Cam: Gang of miscreants waylays youth, beats him with belts & sticks in mid of the road in MP's...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Two MP men pose as customers and steal Rs 2 lakh from petrol pump on Indore-Icchapur highway

WATCH: Two MP men pose as customers and steal Rs 2 lakh from petrol pump on Indore-Icchapur highway

Indore : 17-year boy injured in road  accident dies in hospital

Indore : 17-year boy injured in road  accident dies in hospital

Indore : Girl with bullet injury reaches police station

Indore : Girl with bullet injury reaches police station

On Cam: Leopard wanders in residential area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh

On Cam: Leopard wanders in residential area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh

Indore: MPTLBA & CTPA demand release of deposited FDR

Indore: MPTLBA & CTPA demand release of deposited FDR