WATCH: Two MP men pose as customers and steal Rs 2 lakh from petrol pump on Indore-Icchapur highway

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants, posing as customer, reached petrol pump located at Indore-Icchapur toll highway, and stole Rs 2.15 lakh cash from the manager's cabin on Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported at a petrol pump in Barwah tehsil of Khargone district on National Highway 29 at around 7 pm.

According to information, two men reached the petrol pump posing as customers and asked for engine oil. While one of them kept the pump staff busy, the other sneaked into the manager's cabin and stole Rs 2.15 lakh from the cash box.

The entire incident was caught in CCTV. Police have started the investigation based on the clip.

