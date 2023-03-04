e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Two measles deaths, 135 cases reported in state

Announcement made from religious places to consult docs

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two deaths due to measles were reported in last one week in the state. Indore and Jabalpur reported one death each, according to National Health Mission (NHM) director Dr Santosh Shukla said.

“We have launched campaign to raise public aware as people prefer to visit temples in case measles surfaces. We appeal to people to consult doctors, otherwise, children may develop complications,” Dr Shukla added.

In all, 135 cases of measles were reported in the state. Indore, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur and Burhanpur districts have become hotspots in the state.

In some places, schools are not allowing students to appear in annual examinations if they are suffering from fever, cold and cough and have rashes. The school authorities passed on the contact details to health department with address and contacts of the students for the follow up in connection with measles.

Announcement is also being made from mosques, temples, gurdwaras to raise awareness. The parents are told to consult doctors if child shows symptoms of measles like fever, cold, cough with rashes. If people do not consult doctors, children become weak and ultimately suffer from many complications.

