Madhya Pradesh: Two labourers killed, one injured as Nal Jal Yojna tank collapses in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Two labourers were killed and one injured after a portion of the under-construction overhead tank of Naljal Yojna collapsed.

The incident was reported from Bhoinda village, which falls under Kasrawad tehsil of Khargone district. Though the incident was reported on Friday evening, it came to light on Saturday morning after news of the death of two labourers spread in the village.

Those who were killed have been identified as Gunna, 21, son of Namaz Jennudine and Shailendra Duddu, 23. Both are residents of Bengal, while another labourer Sushil, 27 was injured in the accident.

Fellow labourers who were present on the spot informed that to cover up the incident, the contractor took the injured to a private hospital in Dhamnod. Gunna had died during this while Shailendra was referred from Dhamnod to Indore. But he also died on the way.

Police, administrative and departmental officers reached the spot on Saturday morning to investigate the incident. According to sources, the tank is being constructed by a contractor named Pawan Gaur.

Attempt to hush up matter

People in position of authority including the contractor, got together to hush up the incident, but after the information reached the media, the matter reached the senior administrative and police officials, including the district collector and SP.

After this Kasrawad police station in-charge reached Dhamnod at around 11 am on Saturday morning and completed the paperwork. Both bodies have been kept at the government hospital in Dhamnod for the post-mortem.