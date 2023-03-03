Madhya Pradesh: Collector pays site visit to water & sewage treatment plant in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Shivraj Singh Verma on Friday paid a site visit to the water treatment plant (WTP) and intake well located near Santoshi Temple in Khargone and learnt water purification methodologies and sewage treatment process from the lab technician during this visit.

The plant has the capacity of treating 6 MLD of wastewater every day. Later, accompanied by officials, the collector paid a visit to the sewage treatment plant (STP) located at Anand Nagar to know various biological and chemical processes and inquired about its functioning and efficacy.

CMO Priyanka Patel explained the various aspects of the processes involved in the treatment of wastewater. She also gave a brief explanation regarding the plan for reusing the water for gardening in the Sneh Vatika located near Kendriya Vidhyalaya. This water can prove beneficial to the plants' health and soil quality. The plant has the capacity of treating 5 MLD of wastewater every day. SDM ON Singh, municipal CMO Patel and officials of MPUDC (Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company Limited) were also present during the site visit.