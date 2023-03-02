Madhya Pradesh: Bank Sakhi Shivani becomes synonymous with bank in remote & inaccessible areas with weak network in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Even though bank facilities have expanded due to digital revolution, it is extremely difficult to provide such a facility in areas where the network has not reached.

To overcome this difficulty, Sirvel's Shivani Verma, a class 11 student, has devised a clever method for doing bank-related work via the internet.

Shivani has become synonymous with banks, and villagers in remote hilly areas refer to her as Bank Sakhi because she does banking work with the help of the internet.

Shivani, who worked as a labourer and tailor two years ago, now provides banking assistance to 30 to 40 people per day. On any given day, their house becomes as crowded as a bank. One can easily conduct transactions ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh per day.

Using mobile phone and aerial for providing services

Shivani explains that she has a Wi-Fi aerial installed in her home for the network. This aerial allows you to work via the internet. Although calling is not possible, we can communicate on WhatsApp via voice calling. Which ensures fast performance at all times.

Apart from pension and PM housing schemes, people they frequently seek help for MGNREGA wage encashment.

Shivani has now gone ahead and purchased equipment such as a laptop and printer to help her with this project. She hopes that as a result of her efforts, many people will be benefitted.