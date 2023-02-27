Madhya Pradesh: Collector holds review meeting with revenue officials in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma on Monday conducted a meeting with revenue department officials and held a tehsil-wise review meeting of revenue collection.

During the meeting, the collector expressed displeasure for revenue collection of Sanawad tehsil and instructed revenue officials to formulate an action plan to recover tax arrears and present a list of defaulters within two days and recovery of Rs 12 crore within a week by hook or by crook. On February 20, collector Verma had sought a list of big defaulters from the revenue officials, but they could not furnish the list which irked the collector.

Verma ordered speedy disposal of pending cases related to conversion, partition, demarcation, diversion, revenue recovery, land acquisition and encroachment. He added that the Public Service Guarantee Act will be implemented in these cases. Long delayed cases will be subjected to penalty.

Verma earlier carried out inspection of Sanawad and Maheshwar tehsil office on Wednesday and Thursday and directed that the revenue collection work should be done within a stipulated time period. All SDMs should become active and not rely on Babu and reader.

Additional collector JS Baghel, KK Malviya, Kasrawad SDM Agrim Kumar, Khargone SDM Om Singh, Bhikangaon SDM Milind Dhoke and Barwah SDM BS Kalesh also attended the meeting.

