Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi poojan performed for power grid in Khargone

FP Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): On the concluding day of the 15-day long Maa Rewa Vikas Yatra of BJP, bhoomi poojan of power grid to be built at Rs 2.6 crore in Roopkheda village of Kasrawad was performed. After the construction of the sub-centre, the problem of electricity (tripping) will end in the neighbouring 7 villages. Around 750 farmers and 4350 domestic consumers will be getting uninterrupted power supply. With continuous supply of electricity, along with development of the village, agriculture will also develop and irrigation will increase. Executive engineer Srikanth Barskar said that with the construction of the power grid, the problem of tripping would end and sufficient power supply will be provided to villages.

During the 15-day long Vikas Yatra, citizens were informed about the schemes and development work of the government. During the Yatra, certificates were also distributed to the beneficiaries of PM Awas, Ladli Laxmi Yojana. During the yatra, genuine beneficiaries are being added and given benefit of various government schemes besides several inauguration of development works took place. Akhsaya Patras were being carrying along the Yatra with an aim to address hunger andámalnutritionáamong citizens. A large number of public representatives and villagers were seen giving jaggery, gram in Akshaya Patras.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 43 people fall ill after eating food at wedding function in Khargone