e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 43 people fall ill after eating food at wedding function in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: 43 people fall ill after eating food at wedding function in Khargone

After having fruit custard there, 43 people suffered from vomiting due to food poisoning, district hospital's Dr B M Chouhan said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 43 people fall ill after eating food at wedding function in Khargone | Representative Image
Follow us on

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Forty three people fell ill after having food at a marriage function in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said on Sunday.

The wedding function was held in Khargone's New Housing Board Colony on Saturday night.

After having fruit custard there, 43 people suffered from vomiting due to food poisoning, district hospital's Dr B M Chouhan said.

The patients were given medication at the district hospital, he said, adding that all of them were out of danger.

Most of them were discharged after initial treatment, he said.

Mohanlal Patidar, a patient's relative, said after consuming custard, the people started vomiting and were taken to the district hospital where they got relief after being given medicines.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 2 women crushed to death by speeding truck in Seoni; 3 injured
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 43 people fall ill after eating food at wedding function in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: 43 people fall ill after eating food at wedding function in Khargone

Indore: 2 TIs line attached for not paying heed to principal Vimukta's complaints about student who...

Indore: 2 TIs line attached for not paying heed to principal Vimukta's complaints about student who...

Madhya Pradesh: Colonel Gill passes away at 80 in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Colonel Gill passes away at 80 in Mhow

Indore: National science day observed at RRCAT

Indore: National science day observed at RRCAT

Indore: Vidhi Joshi is city topper of CS exam

Indore: Vidhi Joshi is city topper of CS exam