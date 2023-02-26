Madhya Pradesh: 2 women crushed to death by speeding truck in Seoni; 3 injured | A screengrab of the CCTV footage

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were crushed to death and three others including a five-year-old was injured by a speeding truck in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place at around 9 pm on Saturday near Kurai on Jabalpur-Nagpur highway, 35 km from the district headquarters, they said.

The truck crushed to death a 70-year-old pedestrian woman and a 32-year-old woman riding a motorbike, Kurai police station in-charge Madanlal Maravi said.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, the elderly couple can be seen trying to cross the road when a speeding truck came from behind. In an attempt to save the elderly couple, the truck driver hit a bike standing near the divider, thus killing the woman riding pillion on the motorbike.

3 including 5-year old injured

The 72-year-old husband of the pedestrian woman was injured in the accident.

The husband and five-year-old daughter of the woman travelling on the motorbike were also injured and referred to Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra for further treatment, the official said.

The truck driver was detained and the vehicle was seized, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Woman burnt alive by relatives over alleged land dispute in Damoh