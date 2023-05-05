Madhya Pradesh: Two labourers die in Dewas factory fire

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Two labourers died of asphyxiation and two others sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at a factory in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning, police said. As per details, a fire broke out at Aaradhya Disposal Factory located on Indore Road (Industrial area). On being informed, several fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze and it took them around three hours to douse the fire.

A State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team along with police-administration team rushed to the scene. Four persons who were trapped inside the factory were rescued by breaking walls and rushed to the district hospital. Sonu Chowdhary, 25, and Pappu Parmar, 30, were declared dead at the hospital due to asphyxia. Bodies were handed over to kin after the post-mortem.

A case was registered with the Industrial police station. Mahesh Verma and Bahadur Chowdhary, both in their 20s, were undergoing treatment, said inspector Ajay Channa of Industrial Area police station. The victims, who hailed from Ujjain district, had slept in the factory after a night shift when the fire broke out.

Police got information about it around 8 am. As per some reports, the fire started with a short circuit but it is yet to be ascertained officialy. The factory belonged to Sunil Maheshwari (a resident of Moti Bangala).

Read Also MP: 2 dead after fire breaks out at Dewas factory