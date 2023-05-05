MP: 2 dead after fire breaks out at Dewas factory

Representative Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died after a fire broke out at a disposable goods factory in an industrial area limit in Dewas on Friday. While two others who sustained injuries have been admitted to the hospital.

Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The extent of the fire can be gauged from the fact that more than half a dozen fire tenders were used to extinguish the fire. Four people were trapped inside during the fire in the company.

Fire fighters broke the wall to rescue them.

