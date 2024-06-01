MP Shocker: Dancer In Army Costume Falls Unconscious At Yoga Event In Indore, Unaware People Continue Clapping, Dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident was witnessed during a yoga event on Friday when a transporter and property dealer who was dancing to the tune of a patriotic song wearing an Army costume with the Tricolour in hand suddenly fell to the ground in an unconscious state but the people around him did not realise for some time that something was amiss and continued with their clapping till someone realised that something had gone wrong. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died due to a silent attack during ECG on Friday morning.

A video in which transporter Baljeet Singh Chhabra (73), a resident of Sant Nagar area of the city was dancing in army uniform while holding a Tricolour went viral on the social media platforms on Friday. The yoga programme was organised in Phooti Kothi. Yoga class director RK Jain said he holds the yoga class from around 6.10 till 7.20 am there every day.

Some people from a laughter group contacted him as they wanted to attend the yoga class on Friday morning. The deceased, Baljeet Singh started to dance on the patriotic song ìMaaTujhe Salaamî but after a few minutes, he fell unconscious on the stage. The people, who were there continued to clap for a minute before but one of them sensed that something was wrong as Chhabra didnít get up.

Jain further said that Chhabra gained consciousness after he was given Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and was seated on a chair but he didnít remember anything about the incident. He was later taken to the hospital where he breathed his last during ECG procedure. It is said that he had undergone heart surgery in 2007.

Son Jagjeet Singh aka Kake informed the Free Press that his father was a transporter and a property dealer. He wanted to join the army but couldn't join. He was a patriot and loved the Indian army so he used to perform on the stage in army costume. As per his wish, his skin and eyes were donated by his family members.