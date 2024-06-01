MBA Paper Leak Case: DAVV Seeks CCTV Footage, Other Details From Colleges

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rattled by MBA paper leak cases, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has sought CCTV footage from colleges doubling up as exam centres and other details related to the movement of envelopes containing question papers.

As per norms, the college principals are required to open the seal of envelopes in the presence of two invigilators in front of CCTV cameras and save the footage as the same can be called by the university for a period of six months.

Besides, the colleges are supposed to note down the timings of arrival of sealed envelopes to their campus, dispatch them to the police station and return ahead of the commencement of the exam.

'The university has sought from the colleges -- where MBA exams are being held -- to share the CCTV footages and timings of movement of envelopes,' deputy registrar (confidential) Rachna Thakur said.

Three back-to-back question papers of MBA first semester exams were leaked exposing a big chink in the DAVVís armour.

While the university had cancelled two question papers, it had changed the first paper at the 11th hour anticipating its leak too.

Buck passing begins with DAVV

The buck-passing, on suspicion, has started within DAVV in paper leak cases with an official reportedly pointing out fingers at some employees leaving them enraged.

As per sources, the official related to the confidential department accused two subordinate employees of leaking the question papers of MBA first year.

Refuting the allegation, the two employees reportedly passed the buck of the leak onto the staff of the university's printing press. As allegations gained momentum, employee leaders asked colleagues to stop pointing fingers at each other without any evidence. They also went to meet vice- chancellor Dr Renu Jain to lodge their protest against the official who started the buck-passing but she did not give an appointment.

Police start linking points

Police have started their investigation by linking points and tracing the source from where the question paper was leaked. The police are scanning the social media through which the question papers were circulated among students. The police are also talking to student leaders who had claimed that some colleges were involved in the leak.