DAVV Paper Leak Case: Police Seek Information On The Question Paper Delivery System

Registrar Ajay Verma tries to pacify Youth Congress activists staging protest for FIR into the paper leak case on Wednesday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Wednesday sent a written complaint to police informing it about the leak of two MBA first semester papers and seeking an FIR into the case, a day after paper leak case rocked the university.

The complaint was sent to the university after Youth Congress activists led by Vivek Khandelwal and Girish Nagar staged a demonstration on the RNT Marg campus of DAVV seeking FIR against those involved in the case.

They claiming involvement of management of three to four colleges sought action against them. The university officers suggested protesting activists to give a complaint in writing to the four-member committee formed to probe the matter.

The protest ended only after the university officers assured protesting activists of lodging a police complaint into the matter on Wednesday itself.

'The image of the university is ruined completely due to the back to back two paper leaks of MBA exams. We have been telling the university for past some time that the papers are being leaked on a regular basis but they were not listening to us. It is only after we shared the proofs, the university accepted the bitter truth of the leaks. Now, we want criminal action against the accused,' Khandelwal said.

Nagar stated that they were forced to stage the demonstration as the university had not lodged an FIR into the matter even after 36 hours of the paper leak incident.

Chink in DAVV's armour had been exposed as question papers of two subjects of MBA first semester exams were leaked ahead of exams.

The paper leak scandal unfolded when students discovered that the Accounting for Managers paper, scheduled for Tuesday, had already circulated on social media platforms a staggering 15 to 16 hours before the official exam time, sources claimed.

Later it was also discovered that Continuous Technique subject paper, which was held on May 25, was also leaked. Citing unforeseen reasons, the university had cancelled exams of both the subjects.

Probe committee begins work

The four-member committee led by DAVV Lokpal Narendra Satsangi began a probe into the paper leak cases. It has sought information on the question paper delivery system, right from dispatching it from the university to reaching into the hands of students at the time of exams.

EC members demand change in probe panel

DAVV executive council member Dr AK Dwivedi dashed off a letter to registrar Ajay Verma asking him to add two for retired judges to the probe committee led by Lokpal and retired judge Narendra Satsangi.

'The findings of the probe panel should be kept in the executive council meeting scheduled on June 12,' he said.

Dwivedi also stated that the leak of first MBA semester papers dented the image of the university. 'Strict action should be taken against responsible employees/officers or outsiders found involved in this case,' his letter read.