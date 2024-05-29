Indore: Question Papers Of Two Subjects Of MBA In DAVV Leaked 15 Hours Before Exam: Both Exams Cancelled

DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain tries to pacify activists of ABVP who stage protest over paper leak case on the RNT Marg campus of the university on Tuesday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chink in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya's (DAVV) armour once again stands exposed as MBA exams became a laughing stock following leaks of question papers.

Question papers of two subjects of MBA first semester exams were leaked ahead of exams.

The paper leak scandal unfolded when students discovered that the Accounting for Managers paper, scheduled for Tuesday, had already circulated on social media platforms a staggering 15 to 16 hours before the official exam time, sources claimed.

The gravity of the situation became apparent when students realised that the very same paper they had received on their mobile devices several hours before had been distributed during the exams.

Registrar Ajay Verma who had gone to Bhopal to meet commissioner (higher education), was informed about the leak with proofs. He talked to vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain over phone.

Meanwhile, the proofs of Continuous Technique subject paper, which was held on May 25, also reached the university.

An exam committee meeting was immediately called which recommended for cancellation of both the papers.

Accepting the recommendation, the university administration cancelled both the papers citing unforeseen reasons.

Probe committee formed

Amid mounting pressure from student outfits, including ABVP and NSUI and the severity of the breach, the vice chancellor initiated an inquiry committee to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The four-member committee led by DAVV Lokpal Narendra Satsangi comprises of Indore additional director (Higher Education) Dr Sudha Silavat, DCDC Dr Rajiv Dixit and dean of student welfare Dr LK Tripathi.

The committee will scrutinise various aspects of the incident and submit its report as early as possible, Dixit said.

Key areas of inquiry will include the involvement of colleges, coaching institutes and any link between the printing of exam papers and their unauthorised distribution. Furthermore, the committee will delve into possible monetary transactions and examine the role of individuals in facilitating the leak.

Despite stringent protocols in place, questions loom large over the security of the examination process. The sequence of events leading up to the exam, including the sealed delivery of question papers to colleges and their subsequent handling, raises serious concerns about lapses in oversight.

Big question on the 'robust system'

With probe underway, stakeholders await answers as to how such a breach could occur within a supposedly robust system. With the integrity of the exam process hanging in balance, DAVV faces a critical juncture in restoring trust and upholding academic integrity.

The question paper delivery system

The university sends sealed envelopes of question papers to colleges doubling up as exam centre around a week ahead of the exam. The university staff hands over sealed envelopes to college principals and take receiving. The envelopes are then sent to the nearest police station by the college principal. Just one hour before exam, the college representative (teacher or employee) along with the principal's authority letter brings back the envelopes from the police station.

The sealed envelopes are opened exactly 20 minutes before the commencement of the exam in the presence of the principal, senior professor and two invigilators. They all also sign signatures confirming that the envelopes were opened 20 minutes before the commencement of the exam. The invigilators then take it to exam hall for distribution among examinees.

College teacher had leaked paper last year

A teacher of a college had opened the seal of an envelope containing papers had clicked photo, before handing the envelope to the police. The teacher had given the question paper to some students through WhatsApp who in turn spread it among others. When the leak was discovered, the police had managed to track down the source of leak which led to arrest of the teacher.