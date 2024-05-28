Bhopal Man Makes Hoax Bomb Threat Call To Blow Up Three Trains To Become Famous, Arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch of Bhopal has arrested the man accused of making a threat call to blast three trains, said the officials here on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Anand Bilwan, used his cousin's mobile to make the hoax call, apparently because he wanted to become famous.

Notably, on Tuesday morning, one of the media houses in the state received a threat call, claiming that bombs had been fixed in three trains.

The matter was reported to the crime branch. The police, with the help of the technical team, traced the caller and have seized three SIMs and two mobiles.

The police informed them that the SIM used for threats belongs to Shubham Kumar, a resident of village Telan, district Rajgarh. When the police detained Kumar, he informed them that he had given his SIM to his aunt’s son, Anand Bilwan, a resident of Kalapipal Shajapur, who currently is in Bhopal.

The police laid a trap, and Anand Bilwan was arrested near Kolar Square Guest House. After the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

To become famous he opted shortcut...

The accused, had failed many times in the examination of Patwari, Police Constable and Jail Guard. He now works in a private micro finance company. In order to earn more money in a short period of time and gain fame, he decided to make a hoax call.

So, the accused took the mobile phone of his cousin and installed a social media app on his number and made a false threat of blowing up the train.