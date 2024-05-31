 MBA Paper Leak Case: 'Mere accusation isn't enough to divest any officer of charge', says DAVV VC
As ABVP activists demand divesting officer of confidential department charge, DAVV VC Renu Jain said that as Kejriwal was not removed from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi even as the case against him is under consideration, similarly it will not be appropriate to remove the university official until the allegations are proved

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 12:08 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing the case of Delhi Chief Minister Arivnd Kejriwal, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain here on Thursday said that mere accusation isn't enough to divest any officer of charge as ABVP activists demanded removal of deputy registrar Rachna Thakur from exam and confidential department over MBA paper leak cases.

ABVP activists had reached the EMRC to meet Jain claiming that question paper of MBA first semester exams scheduled on Thursday was also leaked on social media on Wednesday prompting the university to change paper at the eleventh hour.

The vice chancellor informed the activists that the university had anticipated that Thursdayís paper would also be leaked as its bundles were sent about a week back so they changed the paper as precautionary measure.

"The university changed the question paper at the eleventh hour to pre-empt the leak bid. It had emailed the new question papers to colleges doubling up as exam centres and asked them to download it," she said.

However, the BJP student wing activists -- sporting black bands as a mark of protest against paper leaks -- demanded removal of Thakur from exam and confidential department.

Trying to pacify the activists, Jain gave Kejriwal case reference. After their talks with the VC, ABVP city secretary Sarthak Jain claimed that the VC had stated that why should the university officers face action merely on accusation even when Kejriwal is out on bail in ED case.

After Sarthak Jain's claim went viral on social media and some web portal ran news stories on it, the university issued clarification on it.

DAVV Paper Leak Case: Police Seek Information On The Question Paper Delivery System
