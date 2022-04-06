Madhya Pradesh: Two killed, three injured after trailer truck overturns in Jhabua

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and three injured when a trailer truck overturned on them in Jhabua district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Gopal Gundia, 19, and Deepak Hihor, 25.

The accident occurred near Rama village of the district on Tuesday night, when the driver lost control of the heavy vehicle, causing it to overturn on people standing on the side of the road, Kalidevi police station-in-charge Raju Singh Baghel said.

Two persons were killed on the spot, while three others sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.

The trailer was on its way to Indore from neighbouring Gujarat, the official said.

The driver of the trailer truck has been taken into custody and further investigations are underway, the official added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:06 PM IST