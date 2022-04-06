Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to inaugurate newly constructed bridge worth Rs 6 crore over Kaliasot river today

A bridge constructed over Kaliasot river worth Rs 6 crore in the state capital Bhopal will be inaugurated on Wednesday evening by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, according to official information.

The project regarding the bridge started in March 2019 for a better connectivity of Kolar locality with rest of the city. It was supposed to be completed by June 2020, but due to the pandemic and lockdown the project got delayed by 2 years, as per officials.

Officials expect that this new bridge will decrease the pressure of traffic on Kolar main road by at least 30%. At the same time, people from more than 50 colonies will be benefitted by this bridge which include areas around JK Hospital, Nayapura, Danish Kunj, Vineet Kunj and Lalita Nagar.

As per information, instead of travelling from Kolar Road, people will be able to go to Gurukulam from this bridge, and will be able to reach MP Nagar, Bittan Market, Rani Kamlapati Railway Station from Shahpura via Bansal Hospital without taking a circuitous route.

As per the official information, the 12 meters wide and 75 meters long bridge is developed by Capital Project Administration (CPA), but since the CPA has been dissolved, the bridge will be maintained by Public Work Department (PWD).

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 12:08 PM IST