Madhya Pradesh: Two killed as loading vehicle and four-wheeler collide in Indore BRTS corridor

Indore: Two persons were killed after their loading vehicle was hit by another vehicle on BRTS under Lasudia area on Wednesday early morning. The deceased were going to buy vegetables from mandi when the accident happened. It is said that the other vehicle driver was also injured in the accident. The police are collecting information about him.

According to the police, the incident took place near Mahindra Showroom at around 4 am. The deceased were identified as 62-year-old Vijay Gautam, a resident of Scheme Number 78 and 35-year-old Lalit Chunnilal, a resident of Scheme Number 78. The both were in a loading rickshaw. They reached BRTS when a speeding four-wheeler vehicle hit their loading vehicle. The collision was so severe that both the vehicles overturned. Lalit and Vijay were critically injured. The passersby informed the police and 108 Ambulance when the injured persons were rushed to the hospital but they couldn’t be saved.

It is said that Vijay was a vegetable vendor and he along with Lalit was going to buy vegetables from the mandi when the accident happened. Police said that the vehicle which hit the loading vehicle was also carrying vegetables and its driver also got injured. However, police didn’t find him on the spot. Information about the errant driver is being collected. The bodies have been sent for the autopsy and further investigation is underway.