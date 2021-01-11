Navi Mumbai: 26-year-old biker dies in road accident on Palm Beach road

A 26-year-old biker died on the Palm Beach road at around 3 pm on Monday after he lost control over the motorbike due to over speeding. Police said that the youth died on the spot as he sustained severe injuries on the head and other parts of the body. The deceased had taken the bike from his friend for a ride.
Police said the incident occurred around 3 pm near Chanakya signal on Palm Beach road in Nerul when the youth identified as Swapnil Bhingade, a resident of Taloja Phase II was driving his friend’s motorbike.
Police said that Swapnil's friend had bought a 1300 CC sports motorbike last week and Bhingade had taken the bike for a joy ride. "Because of over speeding, he lost control over the motorbike and skidded on the Palm Beach road in Nerul," said Suresh Mengde, deputy commissioner of police of zone 1.
In November, the traffic department of Navi Mumbai Police had taken action against 74 errant motorbikers for violating the traffic norms. The traffic department had conducted a four-hour special drive at the Palm Beach road and penalized biker for over speeding, jumping zebra crossing, lane cutting and modifying silencer of the bike.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)