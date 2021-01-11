Navi Mumbai: 26-year-old biker dies in road accident on Palm Beach road

A 26-year-old biker died on the Palm Beach road at around 3 pm on Monday after he lost control over the motorbike due to over speeding. Police said that the youth died on the spot as he sustained severe injuries on the head and other parts of the body. The deceased had taken the bike from his friend for a ride.

Police said the incident occurred around 3 pm near Chanakya signal on Palm Beach road in Nerul when the youth identified as Swapnil Bhingade, a resident of Taloja Phase II was driving his friend’s motorbike.