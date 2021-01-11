Navi Mumbai: Higher Education Forum organises virtual conference on Post-COVID world-changing academic and corporate landscape

Higher Education Forum (HEF), the largest think tank in the space of higher education in India organized its Third International Research Conference on January 9 on virtual mode.
This event was organized in association with the University of Stirling, UAE. The Central theme of the Conference was “Post-COVID World-Changing Academic and Corporate Landscape.”
The program was inaugurated by Dr Rajan Saxena, an eminent educationist and former Vice-Chancellor, NMIMS Deemed to be University. He elaborated on the impact of Covid-19, both on the academic as well as the corporate world, and various emerging areas for research that have an impact on emergent societal needs and innovations that can drive change.
Dr Peter Cunningham, Professor Emeritus, Nelson Mandela University gave a special address bringing out the international perspective of research in the emerging new world order. Dr A K Sen Gupta, Founder and Convener of HEF gave the welcome address and highlighted the need for socially relevant research.
A total of 10 Research Papers by Faculty Members from HEIs in different parts of the country were presented during the three hours conference. The event was planned and executed by the team of coordinators comprising Dr Lakshmi Mohan, Director, ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai, Prof Shanthi Rajan, Director, Institution Development, UOS, UAE and Dr Meeta Pathade, In Charge Principal Patuck Gala College of Commerce and Management, Mumbai.
150 delegates comprising teaching fraternity, corporate professionals and students participated in the Conference.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)