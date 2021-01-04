Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation cleanliness staff make a splash on buses

Navi Mumbai: In a unique way, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation honoured its cleanliness workers. The civic body has pasted photos of 16 cleanliness workers — male and female — from each department for their extraordinary services to the corporation on the cleanliness vehicles. On January 1, the civic body celebrated its 29th establishment day, and the civic chief Abhijit Bangar honoured all the cleanliness workers.

Eyeing on the number one spot in the annual Cleanliness Survey of the central government, the civic administration is taking a number of measures to make the city clean and look beautiful. Similarly, in order to boost the morale of cleanliness workers who are ambassadors of hygiene and cleanliness, the civic administration made them celebrities.

A total of 16 such cleanliness workers whose work in the last one year was extraordinary have got their photos on vehicles used to clean the city. There are 125 such vehicles that make a round of the city daily to carry garbage. The civic administration claimed that NMMC is the first municipal corporation to honour sanitation ambassadors in such a unique way.

The civic body believes that the initiative will have a positive impact on other cleanliness workers and they will also work hard to get recognition.

There is a message along with the photo. The message is “'We are ready to be the number one clean city in the country, citizens of Navi Mumbai, get ready”.

On the occasion of establishment day on January 1, the civic chief Bangar said, “Last year was extremely difficult and painful due to COVID for the whole world. At the time of crisis, Navi Mumbai achieved the third position in the clean survey. It is a matter of pride that Navi Mumbai is the only city in the state among the six cities in the country to get a five-star rating on garbage-free cities.”

He added that ‘Decided Number One’ is not a slogan but a goal for us. in the country, 'Decided - Number One' is not just a slogan but it should be our goal.