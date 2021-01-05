Navi Mumbai: NMMC to participate in Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge organised by MoHUA; aims to rank one

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is known for adopting the latest technology in day-to-day work, especially on cleanliness issues. The civic body has been putting its effort to get the number one rank in the annual cleanliness survey of the central government. However, at the same time, it is also taking care of its cleanliness workers.
The civic body is now participating in Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge, for which the result will be declared on Independence Day. A total of 243 cities are participating in the challenge which aims to ensure that no life of any sewer or septic tank cleaner is ever lost again owing to the issue of hazardous cleaning. The competition is being organized by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry of the Central Government.
The main purpose of the Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge is that the safety and dignity of sanitation workers at the core of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U).
Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is holding a workshop on the challenge and the first workshop was started at NMMC headquarter on Monday.
During the workshop, Dr Balasaheb Rajale, deputy municipal commissioner of Solid Waste Management said that NMMV will be at the forefront in the Swachh Mitra Suraksha Challenge campaign. He said that while achieving the objective of 'Deciding - Number One' in the upcoming cleanliness survey, the civic body will also secure the number one goal in the Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge.
Executive Engineer Sanjay Desai said that the 'Manual Scavenger Act 2013' was enacted in 2013 and decided not to use human beings in sewer cleaning. However, the NMMC already adopted technology way back in 2005 and stopped human intervention in sewers and sceptic cleaning.
Desai added that NMMC is paying the contract cleaners as per the pay commissioner recommendation with 8 hours working period.
The central government has launched the Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge campaign on November 2020 and it will felicitate the best performing cities. The total prize money is around Rs 52 crores. “NMMC is taking a firm step in this regard,” added Desai.