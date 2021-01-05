Navi Mumbai: NMMC to participate in Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge organised by MoHUA; aims to rank one

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is known for adopting the latest technology in day-to-day work, especially on cleanliness issues. The civic body has been putting its effort to get the number one rank in the annual cleanliness survey of the central government. However, at the same time, it is also taking care of its cleanliness workers.

The civic body is now participating in Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge, for which the result will be declared on Independence Day. A total of 243 cities are participating in the challenge which aims to ensure that no life of any sewer or septic tank cleaner is ever lost again owing to the issue of hazardous cleaning. The competition is being organized by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry of the Central Government.

The main purpose of the Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge is that the safety and dignity of sanitation workers at the core of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U).