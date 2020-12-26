Navi Mumbai: NMMC asks all housing societies to follow CIDCO order on waste management

As part of the cleanliness survey, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is emphasizing waste management at sources. It has asked all housing societies registered with the Divisional Joint Registrar of Co-operative Societies, (CIDCO) to segregate waste within their societies and compost if they generate more than 50 kg of waste per day.

The civic body informed that the joint registrar of Co-operative Societies, CIDCO has issued an order on December 22, making it mandatory for all housing societies and commercial premises registered with it to segregate waste at source and also, compost if they generate more than 50 kgs waste per day.

In Navi Mumbai, societies are registered with the joint registrar of Co-operative Societies. As per the order issued on December 22, it has been directed to follow the central government’s 2016 waste management rules and segregate waste at source. In addition, compost within the society premises if it generates more than 50 kg of waste per day.

The Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, says that every housing societies and commercial establishments have to manage waste at its source. “As per 2016 rules, housing societies and commercial premises have to segregate wet and dry waste separately before giving it to the cleanliness staff of the local body,” said a senior official from NMMC’s Solid Waste Management (SWM) department. He added that now the civic body has added household hazardous waste for separate management.

In the guideline issued by the Co-Registrar for Co-operative Housing Societies and Premises Co-operative Societies, it has been mentioned that NMMC ranked first in Maharashtra and third in the country in 'Cleanliness Survey 2020'. “Housing organizations that generate more than 50 kg of waste have been instructed to strictly adhere to solid waste management regulations regarding waste disposal. This will speed up the waste segregation and its disposal,” said the official.

“The NMMC is implementing the waste management on a war footing and citizens are expected to cooperate in the process,” said the official.