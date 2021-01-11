Navi Mumbai: NMMC removes abandoned vehicles, banners and hoardings from city roads

Around 50 abandoned vehicles across the city roads, which were defaming the beauty of the city, were towed away by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). A special drive was conducted in all eight wards. The civic body also removed illegal political and other banners from across the city.

Eyeing on number one of the cleanliness survey, the civic body is taking all steps to ensure that the city looks clean and beautiful.

In last one month, the civic administration had warned several times to remove abandoned vehicles from city roads which are gathering dust and giving a bad look of the city.