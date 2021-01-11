Navi Mumbai: NMMC removes abandoned vehicles, banners and hoardings from city roads

Around 50 abandoned vehicles across the city roads, which were defaming the beauty of the city, were towed away by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). A special drive was conducted in all eight wards. The civic body also removed illegal political and other banners from across the city.
Eyeing on number one of the cleanliness survey, the civic body is taking all steps to ensure that the city looks clean and beautiful.
In last one month, the civic administration had warned several times to remove abandoned vehicles from city roads which are gathering dust and giving a bad look of the city.
“While the look of Navi Mumbai is changing due to a number of steps being taken, vehicles abandoned on the roads in many parts of the city are seen obstructing the cleaning work,” said a senior official from Airoli ward. Similarly, illegal banners and hoardings are also giving a bad look to the city. “A special drive was launched by all ward offices to remove abandoned vehicles and remove unauthorized banners,” said the official.
The Municipal Corporation is taking action on areas which are defaming the cleanliness and beautification of the city and the citizens need to cooperate with the initiative,” said the civic chief Abhijit Bangar.
Now, onwards, hoardings or banners can be put only with the permission of the concerned department. “The civic body will not allow giving a bad look to the city by sticking bills and posters in public places,” said the official. “Citizens should park their vehicles at the designated place and make the city beautiful,” appealed Bangar.
Meanwhile, the civic body will start taking action against housing societies and commercial complexes for not segregating waste before handing it over to civic cleanliness staff. Societies generating above 50 kg of waste per day have to segregate waste at source and also compost within the society premises.
