Madhya Pradesh: Two janpad members husbands booked for obstructing Janpad panchayat work in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two Janpad members' acquaintances have been charged with obstructing Sendhwa Janpad panchayat official work and causing a commotion in Janpad panchayat premises.

According to Sendhwa police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav, acting on the direction of a sub-divisional magistrate and on the complaint of block panchayat officer Nandlala Panwar, Rajesh Solanki and Jitendra Dawar have been booked under Section 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of duty) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections.

Rajesh is the husband of Janpad member Sunita Solanki from Ward No 23, while Jitendra is the husband of Janpad member Anita Dawar from Ward No 10.

On Thursday, a Janpad Panchayat meeting was held in the presence of Janpad president Lata Patel, vice president Sitaram Barde, and other Janpad members. The meeting was later called off due to quorum failure, and the date for the next meeting was announced. Janpad members caused a commotion and even locked the office. During the two-hour high-voltage drama, SDM Abhishek Saraf and Tehsildar Rahul Solanki also rushed to the scene to calm down the members.

Janpad members complained that despite eight months, no development work had been completed in their area, nor had any funding has been allocated. In reply, SDM Saraf stated that the government has withdrawn performance grant funds from all districts and has requested reallocation.