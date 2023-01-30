Madhya Pradesh: Pickup vehicle carrying 9 cattle seized, two accused arrested in Sendhwa

FP Photo |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of crackdown on illegal transportation of cattle across the state, Sendhwa rural police have arrested two persons including the driver of a pickup vehicle on Sunday. The accused were illegally transporting 9 cows to Maharashtra. As per local police, they received a tip-off regarding being smuggled out of town. Police intercepted a suspicious vehicle on Sendhwa road and on checking found 9 cattle inside.

The vehicle driver was unable to produce the required documents regarding cattle transportation from the department concerned. Police arrested driver Dinesh Jadhav, a resident of Ravliya Faliya and Bhaidas Singh, a resident of Barela village. A case under MP Cow Prohibition Act, Animal Cruelty Prevention Act and relevant sections of IP has been registered against the truck driver and his accomplice. Sendhwa Rural SHO Anokh Singh Scindia, inspector Vinod Meena and team played key role in the case. SP has announced to reward the police team.

