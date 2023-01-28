Madhya Pradesh: Nursing institute celebrates 74th Republic Day in Sendhwa

FP Photo |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Nursing grandly celebrated the 74th Republic Day in Chatli village of Sendhwa on Thursday. On this occasion, college director Pushpalata Pandey hoisted the National Flag in the presence of the principal and staff members. A guard of honour was presented by students. Later, the National Anthem followed by the National Song was sung. A programme base on patriotism, culture and literacy was also presented by students. In the end, sweets and snacks were distributed among students and staff by the organising committee. A vote of thanks was proposed by the college's principal.

FP Photo |

Republic Day celebrated at Pratyasha Special School

A Republic Day programme was organised at Pratyasha Special School in Pipaldhar village of Sendhwa. Vikas Nagraj was present as the chief guest. The event was inaugurated with a parade, which was presented by Divyang children. After this, flag hoisting ceremony was concluded in the chief hospitality of Nagraj. A series of performances based on patriotism was also presented by children. Special school director sister Julia was also present on the occasion. The event was conducted by Amit Mehta and a vote of thanks was proposed by principal, sister Anita.

