Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s landslide victory in Sendhwa civic polls

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP marked its come back, for the fourth time, by a landslide victory in Sendhwa Municipal election by securing 19 out of 24 seats. The Congress performance was nothing but disastrous as it could win only five seats, thus adding to its series of poor results.

Current municipal president Basantibai Yadav was elected unopposed from ward no 13 after withdrawal by Congress candidate.

As per election results announced on Monday, BJP candidate Ashok Chhotu Chowdhary won from ward no 9 defeating Congress candidate Suresh Telangu by 550 votes, Pinki Akhilesh Panwar won from ward no 8 by 922 votes. BJP veteran leader Mohan Joshi received 335 votes and marked victory in ward no 5.

On the other hand, Congress candidate Harcharan Singh Bhatia won from ward no 15.

