Madhya Pradesh: Forest officials seize large quantity of wood, illegal planer machines in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The sleuths of Sendhwa forest division have seized large quantities of timber and illegal planer machines during searches in manufacturing units running in Khetiya-Pansemal forest area. Giving details, forest officer Anupam Sharma said that acting on a tip off about the use of machines being operated illegally to manufacture timber products, a team raided a unit operated in the house of one Tejram Tumdu. The team seized a planer machine, 6-7 cubic metres semi-manufactured furniture, timber wood from the house.

In the second raid, a team including Jogwara Range assistant Pradeep Pawar, raided the house of Raju Wakde, resident of Temli village and seized illegal wood. After getting information that a planer machine has been installed illegally in a house to manufacture products from wood illegally procured from the adjoining forest, a team raided the house of Manoj Pitambar. The team seized illegally felled wood logs, machines in a large quantity.

The fourth raid was conducted at the residence of furniture mart owner in Khetiya village and seized designer machines from the spot. Sharma added that legal action has been initiated against the offenders and they have been booked under relevant sections. Mangesh Bundela forest range officer (Pansemal), Tarunend Singh forest range officer (Sendhwa), Rajneesh Tripathi (Varla), Hemant Prajapati (Dhavali) played key a role in the searches.

