Madhya Pradesh: Two heritage schools of Jaora to get a facelift

Jaora: Two major heritage schools of the town GMS Kamla Nehru School and Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School would soon be restored. The renovation work would cost Rs 25 lakh and would be paid from Rs 50 lakh fund collected as education cess by the municipal corporation in the last 25 years.
The corporation has been collecting 2% of property tax as education cess since 1996. A few months ago, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rahul Dhote inspected the two schools and directed the corporation to restore them.
The renovation work would start from GSM Kamla Nehru School which was constructed in 1930 and became operational in 1948. First Prime Minister of independent India Pt Jawaharlal Nehru had not only visited the school but also spent a night there about 65 years back.
The roof of the first floor is damaged by rain and needs repair. The room on the first floor where the former Prime Minister had stayed would be given a heritage look. Besides, a library too would be constructed for students. The school has 650 students and their classes are held on the ground floor. The plaster, flooring, electrification and other necessary development would cost Rs 25 lakh but the facade would be kept as usual.
School Principal Rajendra Sharma said that the classrooms on first floor were locked due to water leakage and other issues. The classes would soon be conducted in other rooms after the renovation. The school is included in Mission 1000 and CM Rise campaign. Advanced facilities would also be introduced after developing infrastructure, he added.
Municipal Corporation Engineer Mahesh Soni said that tender for the renovation of both schools has been released and the work would start as soon as the lockdown ends.
