Madhya Pradesh: Two heritage schools of Jaora to get a facelift

Jaora: Two major heritage schools of the town GMS Kamla Nehru School and Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School would soon be restored. The renovation work would cost Rs 25 lakh and would be paid from Rs 50 lakh fund collected as education cess by the municipal corporation in the last 25 years.

The corporation has been collecting 2% of property tax as education cess since 1996. A few months ago, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rahul Dhote inspected the two schools and directed the corporation to restore them.

The renovation work would start from GSM Kamla Nehru School which was constructed in 1930 and became operational in 1948. First Prime Minister of independent India Pt Jawaharlal Nehru had not only visited the school but also spent a night there about 65 years back.