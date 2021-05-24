Bhopal: Decision on Madhya Pradesh class 12 board exams likely in first week of June

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The decision related to class 12 exams conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be taken in first week of June, said school education minister Inder Singh Parmar.

The decision will be taken after holding a review meeting on status of corona pandemic in state. “Safety of students will remain top priority,” Parmar added.

Officials of the school education department said MPBSE is all prepared to conduct the examination, which will be held on the existing pattern. No changes in the exam pattern have been proposed till date.

The school education minister on Sunday participated in the meeting of school education ministers organised by the central government under chairmanship of defence minister Rajnath Singh. The meeting was called to decide the dates for the CBSE class 12 exams.

Sources in the school education department say that the decision to hold class 12 exams in Madhya Pradesh is expected only after Central Board of Secondary Education takes a call. MP Board emulates CBSE in several ways including the exam pattern and syllabus.

The MP board followed the evaluation process for students of class 10 decided by the CBSE.