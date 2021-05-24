Indore: Take the road less travelled, says Union Bank of India managing director

Encouraging the participants to stay curious and have expectations, he said, “Always be curious to learn, innovate and think. Have expectations from yourselves, for they help us in aiming higher, dreaming and achieving our own goals.”

He stated, “You also need to hold yourself together amid adversity, hence make sure that you don’t give up when the environment isn’t supporting. Build strong relations with your peers, colleagues, friends and family for they are your long-term investment and your strongest support system.”

He concluded by recommending the participants to share their knowledge and learning to create a better society and a healthier world, by being a ‘giver’.

Prof Himanshu Rai noted that the EPGP started in line with the mission statement of IIM Indore to remain contextually relevant, with world class academics and developing socially conscious managers and leaders. He encouraged the participants to envisage a world they would want to step into, and take a step to build and create that world for themselves.

“Identify your sense of purpose, since it helps you find joy and also have a sense of fulfilment. You may achieve anything in life, but if your achievement is not in line with your purpose, it will make you feel hollow,” he said.

He advised the participants to not only be passionate, but also have compassion. “While you achieve something, remember that there are many people who have sacrificed for you, to help you achieve your dream. Therefore, remember that the success isn’t just yours; and whenever you get an opportunity, do something for the people around you, this brings meaning to your life. Stay persistent, have perseverance and be humble,” he concluded.

The new batch consists of 57 participants with average 8.7 years work experience from varied backgrounds.