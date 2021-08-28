Madhya Pradesh: Two held with four stolen mobile phones, bike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two persons for stealing mobile phones and a bike from two houses under Pardeshipura police station, on Friday. Four mobile phones and a bike were recovered from them.

Pardeshipura police station in charge Ashok Patidar said that Shubham Sahu's bike was stolen from outside his house in Nanda Nagar on August 17. Another theft took place at the house of one Pawan in Pardeshipura. Pawan had informed police that four mobile phones belonging to his friends were stolen from his place by thieves.

The police managed to gather information about a suspect and detained him, and he confessed his crime. The accused was identified as Ravi Sulania, a resident of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta area of the city. The accused is being questioned for other such crimes.

Another police team received information that a person is trying to sell a stolen bike in cheap price near Teen Puliya area. The police cordoned off the area and detained a suspect, who was on a bike. He could not show the papers of the bike. He later confessed to stealing the bike from Nanda Nagar area.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:59 AM IST