Madhya Pradesh: Demand to run MEMU trains on Mhow-Ratlam segment

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Even after the complete electrification of the Mhow-Ratlam and Indore-Mhow sections, western railway is still running diesel DMU multi-unit trains here.

This is costing the railway in terms of higher maintenance and cost of diesel and moreover people are unable to fully utilise the benefits of an electrified track.

If the Railway starts running the MEMU trains on this track, it will save a lot of time for the passengers and also benefit the Railways as the maintenance costs will go down. Railways has already started running the DEMU trains between Mhow and Indore and Mhow and Ratlam. It is possible for the Railways to start running MEMU trains between Mhow and Indore and Mhow and Ujjain. Mhow rail passenger association’s coordinator Anil Dholi said that the running of the MEMU trains will save the passengers’ time and will only improve the Railway's facilities.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:56 AM IST