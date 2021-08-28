Madhya Pradesh: Man robbed of cash, mobile phone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly robbed of cash and his mobile phone by a gang of looters on the Bypass Road late on Thursday. The accused also assualted him when he opposed them, said police.

Police believe that the attack was the result of an old rivalry, but they are recording statements of the accused.

The incident took place near the bridge of Nayta Mundla on Bypass Road at around 1.30 am. Complainant Pradeep of Idrish Nagar area is a mini truck driver. After parking the mini truck at his office in Tejaji Nagar area, he was returning home on his bike when some men on bikes stopped him. They snatched Rs 10,000 and his mobile phone from him. The accused also stabbed him when he tried to oppose them. The passersby informed the police about the incident and he was rushed to the hospital.

Tejaji Nagar police station in charge RD Kanwa said that the injured person has lodged a complaint that he was robbed of cash and a mobile phone. The incident is suspicious as the crime scene which was mentioned by him is surrounded by the residential areas and passersby use this road till late night. It is believed that he was attacked by the accused over some old rivalry. Inspector Kanwa said CCTVs are being checked by the police to identify the accused. Sources claimed that one of the accused had shown a gun at him but the police didn’t confirm the same.

Policeman caught the accused

A man fleeing after stealing a mobile phone from a shop was caught by a policeman in the Central Kotwali area on Wednesday. According to the police, Rajkumar Mata of Gumashta Nagar area runs a general store on Ranipura Main Road. When the accused fled after stealing the mobile phone, the complainant raised an alarm. Luckily, a policeman chased the suspect and caught him. The suspect was handed over to the Central Kotwali police station staff for further action.

