Madhya Pradesh: Two held for murder

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Bagli police claimed to have solved the blind murder of a person. Those arrested were identified as Sanjay Korku and Ramkaran Korku, both residents of Kotda village.

The deceased was identified as Hari Singh, 35, a resident of Kotda village, said Bagli sub-divisional officer (police) Rakesh Vyas.

Vyas said that early on Saturday a body was found on Kotda Road. A police team rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Community Health Centre for post-mortem.

During course of investigation, police questioned deceased wife Narmada and brother Bhajan Singh and Naval Singh who informed that Hari Singh moved out of their house with Sanjay and Ramkaran on motorcycle.

Sanjay and Ramkaran were detained and interrogated. During interrogation the accused duo confessed to their crime, alleged police.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12:48 AM IST