Madhya Pradesh: MLA performs bhoomi pujan of work worth Rs 15.8L

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A programme was organised in Gram Panchayat Sarwankheda where chief guest MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan performed bhoomi pujan of development work worth Rs 15.8 lakh on Tuesday.

Chouhan paid homage to late Rajendra Singh Chouhan, on his first death anniversary. Programme was presided by Maganbai Sisodiya.

Special guests were BJP nagar mandal president Sandeep Vyas, mandal general-secretary Harisingh Chundawat, Kesar Singh Chouhan and others. Bherusingh Hidi, Pawan Chouhan, Ramesh Kumawat, BJP officials, workers and villagers attended the programme, said BJP media in-charge Om Soni.

Service programme organised

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, on the birthday of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a service programme was organised jointly by the Janpad Panchayat and the Municipality. In the programme, 15 handicapped beneficiaries of municipal and district areas were distributed wheelchairs, tricycles, crutches, hearing aids by MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan. During this, Uma Pandey, Annu Parmar Devendra Uddhav, Shiromani Mehta and others were present. Programme was conducted by Swastik Thakur.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12:43 AM IST