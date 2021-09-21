Madhya Pradesh: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat reaches Indore, will stay in the city for two days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday reached Indore in Madhya Pradesh where he will meet people from different sections of society during his two-day visit.

Because of the COVID-19 guidelines, neither any public programme of Bhagwat is organised during this tour, nor will he attend any big meeting, a local Sangh office-bearer said.

He said the sarsanghchalak will meet some prominent people from Indore and also interact with select academicians and young entrepreneurs from the city.

Indore is considered a stronghold of the Sangh.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 02:47 PM IST