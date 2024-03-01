Madhya Pradesh: Two Held For Looting Jeweller In Chhatarpur |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Friday claimed to have arrested two inter-state criminals who were involved in looting a jeweler near Devpur village under Orchha road police station on January 25. A few other criminals in the case had already been arrested, the police said, adding that the booty was also recovered from their possession. According to reports, the complainant was looted near Orchha road police station on January 25.

Six people were involved in the crime and the police had arrested four of them and were searching for two others who were found near Ishanagar railway station. After a complaint was lodged in connection with the incident, superintendent of police Amit Sanghi directed the police to probe the incident and set up a team.

During the probe, the police collected a lot of evidence and laid their hands on all the criminals involved in the loot. Meanwhile, the police worked out an incident of loot that was committed on January 24 by arresting three accused on Thursday. According to reports, the accused looted an I-phone and Rs 50,000 from a youth.

Madhya Pradesh: 27 Vehicles Ferrying Sand And Minerals Illegally Seized In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The police and the district administration officials in Narmadapuram jointly carried out an operation to crack down on the illegal transportation of sand and minerals in the town, and recently seized 27 vehicles indulged in the same.

District mineral officer Devesh Markam told the media that a total of 24 dumpers, as well as one loader and two tractor trolleys were seized, which were found to be ferrying sand and minerals illegally. The action was carried out in the Nimsadiya village, Rajon village and Ghanawad villages linked to the town respectively.

After the vehicles were seized, they were handed over to the police, and have been kept at the police station in Narmadapuram. Strict action has been initiated against the drivers and the owners of the seized vehicles, mineral officer Markam said. Pic 2 District Narmadapuram 27 vehicles ferrying sand illegally seized in Narmadapuram.